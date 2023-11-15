ADVERTISEMENT

‘56th National Library Week’ celebrations begin at District Central Library

November 15, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Education Officer L. Chandrakala underlined the need for students and youngsters to develop habit of reading books while utilising library facilities.

The DEO served as the Chief Guest at the inaugural of the ‘56th National Library Week’ celebrations at the District Central Library at Suryabaugh on Tuesday.

Describing books as ‘national assets’, she said that India has a wide selection of books as compared to other nations. “The District Central Library has a vast variety of books but unfortunately it is not being fully utilised. Though technology has developed tremendously, reading books is fundamental for gaining knowledge,” she said, while appealing to the students to visit the library once ever week along with their parents.

Corporator J. Bipin Kumar Jain said that the library secretary had informed him that the District Central Library lacked a proper building, and he is determined on shifting the library to the government building as well as arranging computers and internet facilities.

District Central Library secretary R. Ch. Venkata Rao briefed the audience on activities like debate competitions, seminars and games to be organised as part of the celebrations. Deputy Librarian P.V. Nookaraju, retired Librarian Pothuraju, students and other staff were present.

