Book on young mountaineer released

A book written on Malavat Poorna, youngest girl to scale Mount Everest in the world, by B. Ravindranath was released here on Saturday.
The programme was organised by Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan and the book was released in the presence of Swami Guneshmilan Ananda of Rama Krishna Mission, Dr. A N Ramachandra – Joint Commissioner (Academics) Jawahar Navodaya, Dr. R.S.Praveen Kumar, Secretary Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education Institutional Society, Ch. Vasu Prakash, Director of Sri Prakash, and others. The young mountaineer was also felicitated. Students also interacted with Ms. Poorna.
