Book on freedom fighter Alluri Satyanarayana Raju released in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 09, 2022 20:31 IST

A book on freedom fighter Alluri Satyanarayana Raju, written by SDV Azeez, was released by CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy at a function held at the Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Murthy underlined the need to create awareness among the younger generation on the great freedom fighter and a man, who gave importance to values in public life. He recalled that Satyanarayana Raju was one of the founders of the CPI in Andhra Pradesh. He had later joined the Congress Party.

He said it was unfortunate the history was being distorted by some politicians to claim themselves as inheritors of the legacy of the freedom fighters. He said that Satyanarayana Raju was a follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and used to translate his speeches.

Ayyagari Seetharatnam presided.

ARASAM State secretary Uppala Appalaraju introduced the writer.

Chairman of the Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Alluri Satyanarayana Raju and advocate Alluri Seetharama Raju were present.

