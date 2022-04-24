Book on backwardness of north Andhra released in Visakhapatnam

A book on the backwardness of North Andhra titled: “Inkennali Venukabatu? Uttarandhra Samagrabhiruddhi Agenda”, written by A. Aja Sarma, general secretary, Forum for Development of No r th Andhra(FDNA), was released by noted writer Attada Appalanaidu at the Public Library here on Sunday. Mr. Appalanaidu attributed the backwardness of the region to the indifference of the successive rulers and opined that agitations were the only solution to achieve development.

Advocate B.V. Ramananjaneyulu underlined the need to strengthen government hospitals and medical care facilities apart from provision of basic amenities and employment to the youth. FDNA organising secretary M. Srinivas presided.

Senior journalist Shiva Shankar, A. Aja Sarma, B.B. Ganesh, Girijan Sangham State president Killo Surendra, AIDWA State president B. Prabhavathi, and Agriculture Workers Union leader K. Lokanadham were among those who attended.