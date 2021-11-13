Book exhibition at Dr. V.S. Krishna Library to begin on November 14

Rare, old and valuable collections to be put on display

As part of National Library Week, Andhra University officials will organise a book exhibition with rare, old and valuable collections of the Dr. V.S. Krishna Library for the public, students, research scholars and teachers from November 14 to 20. The timings for the book exhibition are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. AU officials said that the rare books are categorised into arts, commerce, engineering, science and technology, botanical sciences, great rivers, abstracts, Constitution of India (original), palm leaves Andhra Mahabhagavatham written by Sri Bammera Pothana, Tribhasyaratnam (Vyakaranam), Vedas, etc,. religious, sports, books of Shakespeare, Telugu and Hindi literature. Some of these books were published during 1700s and 1800s. Expert lectures will be also organised every day from 10 a.m. to 12 noon during November 15 to 18 at AU Guest House, Platinum Jubilee, Hall -2, Andhra University, on various current topics.