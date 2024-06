Body of a youth aged around 25 years was washed ashore at RK Beach under Maharanipeta police station limits here on Saturday. The police have shifted the body to King George Hospital. (KGH). The police found a few wound marks on the face of the youth. A suspicious death case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.