Body of youth found on railway track near NAD flyover junction in Visakhapatnam

June 25, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The body of a 22-year-old youth was found on the railway track near NAD flyover Junction here on Sunday morning. Police suspect that he might have committed suicide by jumping before a running train.

The deceased was identified as B. Adinarayana (22), a resident of Murali Nagar. The youth used to work as a delivery boy.

As per reports, on Saturday night Adinarayana reportedly called some of his friends and informed them that he was going to end life. His friends and family members lodged a missing complaint at Kancharapalem police station at around 11 p.m. While both the family members and the police were conducting a search, Adinarayana’s body was found on the railway tracks under NAD flyover bridge at around 6 a.m.

During the enquiry, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Visakhapatnam, learnt that Adinarayana had attempted to end life on three occasions in the past over petty issues. The motto behind the act is yet to be estalished, said Sub Inspector of GRP, Visakhapatnam, Kamesh. A case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

