ADVERTISEMENT

Body of youth found on railway track near NAD flyover junction in Visakhapatnam

June 25, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 22-year-old youth was found on the railway track near NAD flyover Junction here on Sunday morning. Police suspect that he might have committed suicide by jumping before a running train.

The deceased was identified as B. Adinarayana (22), a resident of Murali Nagar. The youth used to work as a delivery boy.

As per reports, on Saturday night Adinarayana reportedly called some of his friends and informed them that he was going to end life. His friends and family members lodged a missing complaint at Kancharapalem police station at around 11 p.m. While both the family members and the police were conducting a search, Adinarayana’s body was found on the railway tracks under NAD flyover bridge at around 6 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the enquiry, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Visakhapatnam, learnt that Adinarayana had attempted to end life on three occasions in the past over petty issues. The motto behind the act is yet to be estalished, said Sub Inspector of GRP, Visakhapatnam, Kamesh. A case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US