Body of youth exhumed at Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam

July 01, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A team of police from Gunupur in Odisha reached Anandapuram police as part of a murder case investigation here on Saturday. Both the police teams exhumed a body from an isolated place in Anandapuram and identified it that of 30-year-old Naresh. Doctors also conducted post-mortem. As per police sources, Naresh from Gunupur was brought to Visakhapatnam by two persons and was murdered, a few days ago. After the murder, the accused had reportedly buried the body in an isolated place. The body was being shifted to Gunupur following protocol. When contacted, Anandapuram police said that they have just assisted the Odisha police, and were not fully aware of the case details.

