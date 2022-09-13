Body of an unidentified woman was found floating in the sea near Gangalamma temple, opposite Naval Coastal Battery (NCB), here on Tuesday morning. The police suspect that the age of the woman could be around 50 to 55 years and she could have died around two to three days ago. The body was shifted to King George Hospital. One Town Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.
Body of unidentified woman found near Coastal Battery in Visakhapatnam
