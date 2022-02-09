Visakhapatnam

Body of TDP member found in Yeleru canal

Mystery shrouds the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found in Yeleru Canal at Nathavaram in Visakhapatnam district under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased was identified as Ch. Kalyan Raju, a resident of Nathavaram. According to the police, he was an active member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Nathavaram

Police suspect foul play as the deceased was found floating in the canal with his hands, legs and neck tied with a rope.

According to Sub-Inspector of Nathavaram Police Station, D. Sekharam, Kalyan Raju had been missing since Tuesday night.

The body was shifted for post-mortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.


