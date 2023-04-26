HamberMenu
Body of pregnant woman found on the beach near YMCA in Visakhapatnam

Parents of the homemaker allege harassment from in-laws

April 26, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Body of a 24-year-old married woman was found on the shore near YMCA area on the Beach Road under III Town Police Station limits here on Wednesday. The homemaker is suspected to have ended her life by drowning at the beach may be about a day ago, as per the police. She was also found to be a five-month pregnant.

The deceased was identified as Swetha, a native of Dondaparthy and a resident of Pedagantyada area.

Sub-Inspector of III Town Police Station Santosh Kumar said that Swetha’s parents reside in Dondaparthy. During the year 2022, she was married to a person from Pedagantyada, who works as a software engineer. Parents of Swetha alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws over some reasons. The woman was also said to be five-month-old pregnant., he added.

“We are yet to ascertain into the harassment angle,” the SI said.

Swetha had completed B.Tech, as per police. The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem. Further investigation is on.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

