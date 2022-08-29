Body of missing youth traced in Visakhapatnam
The body of the 20-year-old youth Jagdish who went missing at RK Beach here on Sunday evening, was traced on Monday evening.
The youth went to the beach on Sunday along with four other friends.
Jagadish reportedly went missing while swimming after a high tide dragged him into the deep. He was a student of a private Junior College. The III Town police have registered a case.
