Body of man found on railway track

The body of a 33-year-old man was found on the railway track near Meghadrigedda under Gopalapatnam police station limits, on Saturday.

Police suspect that it is a case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as M. Satish Kumar, resident of Appala Narasayya Colony, Kothapalem, and was employed as a Fitter in the Naval Dockyard.

According to the police, the victim’s family had lodged a missing complaint with the police three days ago.

Sub-Inspector of Government Railway Police (GRP) Visakhapatnam, T. Kamesh, said that they received information on Saturday and got the body shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC.

According to Mr. Kamesh, no suicide note was recovered from the victim. During the enquiry, the police learnt there were family disputes and Satish used to leave his home and return after a couple of days.

People in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.