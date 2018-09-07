Body of former DSP found on railway track

Former Deputy Superintendent of Police T.M.S. Prakash reportedly died in a train accident in the early hours of Thursday. His body was found by local residents near Duvvada Railway Station.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed his identity from his old ID card. According to GRP personnel, it is not clear by which train Mr. Prakash was travelling. “Mr. Prakash had gone to Vijayawada to attend a wedding and was returning to the city. His body was also found near the Vijayawada- Vizag route track,” GRP DSP Madhusudan Rao said.

The GRP officials suspect that Mr. Prakash might have been travelling in the train by standing near the door and he might have slipped down.

Suspicious death case

Mr. Prakash retired from the service about two years ago and had served in various police stations in the city. He also served for a brief stint in CID and GRP. The deceased officer also had a ACB trap case pending against him and it is under trial.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The police have booked a suspicious death case. Investigation is on.