Body of drowned youth retrieved in Visakhapatnam

May 31, 2022 23:02 IST

The body of the 20-year-old youth, who went missing at Rushikonda Beach on Monday, was found here on Tuesday. The police retrieved the body of the youth in the beach near Rama Naidu Studio area.

The deceased was identified as O. Sekhar, a resident of Yendada.

According to reports, Sekhar along with a group of his friends went to the beach on Monday. The youth was reportedly pulled in by the strong currents. Due to lack of lifeguards at the beach, there was no immediate search and rescue mission. Though some locals and swimmers tried to trace him, their attempts turned futile.

The body was sent to King George Hospital for post-mortem.