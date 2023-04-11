Body of drowned B.Tech student found in Gambheeram reservoir in Visakhapatnam

April 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The body of 22-year-old B.Tech student, who had gone missing in Gambheeram reservoir on Monday, was traced here on Tuesday.

A team of NDRF personnel was deployed as part of the search operations and it traced the body.

N. Tarun (22), a B Tech student from GITAM Deemed to be University, along with his group of friends had gone to the reservoir for an outing. He had allegedly gone missing while playing in the waters. Anandapuram police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.