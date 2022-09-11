Body of a newborn baby found in drain in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT
Body of a newborn baby girl was found in a gedda (large drain) at Malkapuram here on Sunday. A few locals noticed the body and informed the police. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the baby.
Malkapuram Police have registered a case and are yet to check CCTV footage in various areas to identify those who had dumped the baby in the gedda. Further investigation is on.
In July, some unidentified persons had left a newborn baby at a crematorium at Sriharipuram under Malkapuram Police station limits. The baby had died while undergoing treatment.
