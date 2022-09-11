Visakhapatnam

Body of a newborn baby found in drain in Visakhapatnam

Body of a newborn baby girl was found in a gedda (large drain) at Malkapuram here on Sunday. A few locals noticed the body and informed the police. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the baby.

Malkapuram Police have registered a case and are yet to check CCTV footage in various areas to identify those who had dumped the baby in the gedda. Further investigation is on.

In July, some unidentified persons had left a newborn baby at a crematorium at Sriharipuram under Malkapuram Police station limits. The baby had died while undergoing treatment.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2022 7:30:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/body-of-a-newborn-baby-found-in-drain-in-visakhapatnam/article65879084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY