Body of a missing B. Tech., student traced in Visakhapatnam; one more student still missing

November 20, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAMN

The body of 19-year-old B. Tech student, who had gone missing at Bheemunipatnam beach on November 18, was traced, here on Sunday. However, another missing student V Suryavamsi is yet to be traced.

K. Sai (19) and V. Suryavamsi (19), along with five other friends, all of them pursuing B. Tech Second Year (ECE) in a private college near Sangivalasa, had visited Bheemunipatnam beach on Friday afternoon. Three of them had gone into the water for swimming and were allegedly pulled into the deep by strong waves. While one of them managed to swim back, Surya Vamsi and Sai had gone missing.

A search was conducted with the help of choppers from the Indian Coast Guard and expert swimmers.

As per the police, search will continue for Suryavamsi on Monday. The body of Sai was sent for post-mortem.

Bheemunipatnam police have registered a case.