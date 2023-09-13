HamberMenu
Body of a man from Telangana washed ashore near Seethakonda Beach view point in Visakhapatnam

September 13, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Body of a 40-year-old man washed ashore near Seethakonda Beach view point under Arilova police station limits here on Tuesday night. The Arilova police have identified him as A. Srinivas from Gajwel of Telangana. Inspector of Arilova police station M. Somasekhar said that Srinivas had checked into a lodge near Jodugullapalem on September 11 and might have reportedly ended life by drowning in the sea. “Family members of Srinivas are reaching Visakhapatnam by Thursday morning, only after which we can ascertain further facts and reason behind the person taking the extreme step,” Mr. Somasekhar said.

People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100

