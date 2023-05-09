HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of 38-year-old man retrieved from Meghadrigedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam

May 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 38-year-old man was retrieved from the Meghadrigedda reservoir at Pendurthi here on Tuesday. Police suspect it as a case of suicide. As per police, the deceased was identified as Hemanth Kumar from Gopalapatnam.

Hemanth, a private employee, had been allegedly facing financial problems. He reportedly left his home on May 6, and was missing since then. On May 8, some of his belongings were found near Meghadrigedda reservoir, and a search was launched. His body was sent for post-mortem. Pendurthi police have registered a case. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.