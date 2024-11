Body of a person aged around 35 years was found floating near the fishing harbour under the One Town police station limits in the city on Tuesday. A piece of stone was found tied to one of his legs, as per the police. Inspector of One Town Police Station G.D. Babu said that they have registered a case of suspicious death. Investigation is on to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or murder. No injury marks were found on his body, the police said.

