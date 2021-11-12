Body of 15-year-old found floating in a well in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM:

12 November 2021 14:21 IST

The body of a 15-year-old boy was found floating in a well under suspicious circumstances at Parawada in Visakhapatnam City on Thursday evening. The minor boy, who is a class X student was missing from the school hostel for the past few days.

The deceased was identified as R Vinod Kumar (15), a native of Railway New Colony, Visakhapatnam city.

According to Inspector, Parawada Police Station, P Eswara Rao, the student Vinod is pursuing Class X in ZP High School, Parawada and is residing in Government BC Welfare Boys Hostel, Parawada.

On November 7, he had reportedly left the hostel and did not return. The hostel authorities, friends were of the opinion that Vinod might have gone home for 'Nagula Chavithi'.

On Wednesday, family members of Vinod called the hostel only to find out that their son was missing. Subsequently, the hostel authorities have also lodged a missing complaint with the police.

On Thursday evening, the police received information from the local Village Revenue Officer (VRO) regarding an unidentified body, in a partially decomposed state, in a well, which is used for agricultural purposes, near Cinema Hall Junction, Parawada.

Upon checking, the parents confirmed that it was Vinod's body.

In the inquiry, police found that Vinod and his friends used to go near the well to play. But in the recent times, they have stopped going to that place.

Parawada Police have registered a suspicious death case, late on Thursday night. Further investigation is on. Body was sent to postmortem.