Bodies pile up at Chavulamadum

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 April 2021 00:36 IST

Officials deny reducing the death count

Though the official death count due to COVID -19 has been six over the last three days, sources say that the actual count has been much higher.

One indication for saying that is the higher number of bodies piling up at Chavulamadum, which is the official cremation ground for COVID-related bodies.

But according to official sources in the district administration, the number being quoted in a few media is exaggerated, but at the same time they say that bodies had piled up during the last two days at the cremation ground, as a few bodies were not disposed of from the VIMS, due to various logistic issues.

Most of the bodies that were held up at VIMS were from Odisha and other districts and do not pertain to Visakhapatnam and a few of them were non-COVID related deaths.

But all the bodies were wrapped up in body bags, according to protocol. The number being claimed cannot be kept under wraps and there may be a discrepancy of one or two numbers but not the number that is being claimed in some section of the media, said a senior officer from the district administration.