Bodies of two youths who drowned in Gosthani river found in Visakhapatnam district

The bodies of the two youth who had gone missing in Gosthani river on Friday evening at Pandrangi Panchayat under Padmanabham police station limits were traced on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as M. Sai Kishore (21) and Sheikh Nayeem (19), both from Sanjeev Gandhi Colony near Hanumanthuwaka Junction.

The duo along with three other friends had gone to the river for a jolly trip on Friday evening. Sai Kishore and Nayeem had gone missing in the waters. Despite search, there was no trace of them on Friday. On Saturday morning, the body of Sai Kishore was found, while in the evening, Nayeem’s body was also traced.

Padmanabham police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.