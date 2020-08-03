Visakhapatnam

Bodies of two missing youth traced at beach

They had gone for a swim: police

The bodies of two youth, who had reportedly drowned in a beach near the Naval Coastal battery (NCB) here on Saturday evening, were found on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as G. Vardhan (17) and Ch. Rohith (13), both residents of Gnanapuram area in the city. According to the police, the victims came to the beach along with a few other friends. The duo went into waters for swimming and went missing on Saturday. Efforts to trace them proved futile and the search was given up on Saturday after dark. On Sunday morning, the bodies were washed ashore. A post-mortem was conducted and the bodies have been handed over to families, police said.

One Town police registered a case.

