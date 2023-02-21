Bodies of two missing youth in sea traced in Visakhapatnam

February 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bodies of two youth, U. Anil (23) and M. Praveen (21), who had gone missing in sea off coast Appughar Beach on February 19 were traced here on Tuesday.

The bodieswere traced by the search teams off coast Tenneti Park and were brought in a fishing boat by the fishermen to Vasavanipalem area.

Around 15 persons from two families belonging to fishermen community had gone into the sea on a boat from Appughar. After going to some distance, two youth had allegedly ventured into the waters for swimming, when they had gone missing due to high tide.

Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard and marine police vessels apart from local fishermen boats conducted search for them.

The bodies were sent to King George Hospital for post-mortem. MVP police have registered a case.