HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of two missing youth in sea traced in Visakhapatnam

February 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bodies of two youth, U. Anil (23) and M. Praveen (21), who had gone missing in sea off coast Appughar Beach on February 19 were traced here on Tuesday.

The bodieswere traced by the search teams off coast Tenneti Park and were brought in a fishing boat by the fishermen to Vasavanipalem area.

Around 15 persons from two families belonging to fishermen community had gone into the sea on a boat from Appughar. After going to some distance, two youth had allegedly ventured into the waters for swimming, when they had gone missing due to high tide.

Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard and marine police vessels apart from local fishermen boats conducted search for them.

The bodies were sent to King George Hospital for post-mortem. MVP police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.