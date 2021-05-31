Bodies of three drowned youth recovered

The bodies of the three youth, who had gone missing on Sunday when they had gone for a jolly trip to Guddugummi waterfalls at Teegalavalasa village under Hukumpeta police station limits in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district, have been recovered by the police search team on Monday.

On Sunday, around 10 youths from Sanyasampalem village went to the waterfalls. The youth were allegedly playing when M. Niranjan (18) allegedly fell in the waterfalls while trying to take pictures. Noticing him, two of his friends, B. Vinod Kumar (20) and T. Nagendra (19), allegedly jumped into the water to save him. But they also went missing.

After resuming the search and rescue operation on Monday, the bodies were fished out of the waterfalls, said the police.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and investigation is on.