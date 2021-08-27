Bodies of couple found at their residence

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 August 2021 18:09 IST

They performed marriage of their daughter in the early hours of Thursday, say police

The bodies of a couple were found at their residence at Bhanu Nagar under the MVP Police Station limits on Thursday. They have been identified as V. Jagannadha Rao (63) and V. Vijaya Lakshmi (57).

According to the police, Vijaya Lakshmi’s body was found on the floor, while Jagannadha Rao was found hanging from ceiling in the same room.

Advertising

Advertising

According to MVP Police Station Inspector P. Ramanayya, the couple had performed their daughter’s marriage in a function hall at MVP Colony in the early hours on Thursday. After ‘kanyadanam’, at around 2.30 a.m. the couple reportedly left the function hall, while still the marriage rituals were on.

The family members were not able to locate them despite an extensive search at the marriage venue area. However, when the family members went to their residence at Bhanu Nagar, the duo were found dead.

According to the police, the family members have stated that the couple were having some dispute and Vijaya Lakshmi reportedly had some psychological issues.

The police are investigating from all angles, including that of murder.

The police have registered a case. and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.