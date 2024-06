The mortal remains of three persons from Andhra Pradesh who died in fire accident at Kuwait reached Visakhapatnam Airport here on June 15. Among the three, one person — T. Lokanadham — hails from Sompeta in Srikakulam district, while other two are M Eswarudu from Annavarappadu and M Satyanarayana from Khandavalli of East Godavari. Family members of the persons received the body and shifted them to their native places in ambulances.

