Bobby Vardhan retires

P. Bobby Vardhan

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2020 00:21 IST

Senior professor and Head of Journalism Department, Andhra University, P. Bobby Vardhan, was superannuated from service here on Wednesday. Professors from Andhra University, department officials and present and past students felicitated him during a function. Speaking at the programme, Dr. Bobby Vardhan said that working in Andhra University and joining as first batch professor for the journalism department was a gift. He also said that every student from the department has become a part of his family. Professor D.V.R. Murthy remembered his 36-year long association with Dr. Bobby. Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy felicitated him and recalled his services as HoD in the department and contribution to the field of journalism and media.

Advertising

Advertising