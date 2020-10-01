Visakhapatnam

Bobby Vardhan retires

P. Bobby Vardhan

P. Bobby Vardhan  

Senior professor and Head of Journalism Department, Andhra University, P. Bobby Vardhan, was superannuated from service here on Wednesday. Professors from Andhra University, department officials and present and past students felicitated him during a function. Speaking at the programme, Dr. Bobby Vardhan said that working in Andhra University and joining as first batch professor for the journalism department was a gift. He also said that every student from the department has become a part of his family. Professor D.V.R. Murthy remembered his 36-year long association with Dr. Bobby. Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy felicitated him and recalled his services as HoD in the department and contribution to the field of journalism and media.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2020 12:22:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/bobby-vardhan-retires/article32736466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story