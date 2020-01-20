Boat service for tourists resumes in Visakhapatnam

Boating facilities being run by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in the city, which were suspended after the boat tragedy reported from Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district in September last year, resumed on Sunday.

At present, four boats are being operated at Rushikonda and a few at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao re-launched the services at Rushikonda beach.

Fitness test

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the boating services were suspended after the boat tragedy in the Godavari River as a precautionary measure.

In all, 77 persons from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on board Royal Vasista were proceeding to Papikondalu and the boat capsized after being caught in a whirlpool on September 15 last year. “The government has granted permissions for the facilities after conducting fitness tests. Strict guidelines pertaining to operation of boating services have been issued and the officials must ensure that the operators are following the norms in letter and spirit,” said the Tourism Minister.

After boat tragedy in East Godavari district, the government had ordered fitness tests for all the boating facilities. Many boat drivers also underwent certification courses.

‘Safety gear must’

“Life jackets and other safety gears are must for the tourists while taking boat rides. The operators must not allow people in inebriated condition to take boat rides,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao. Later, the Minister, along with Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana took a boat ride. Officials of APTDC were present on the occasion.