Blood stem cell donor campaign organised in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 21, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

HCG Cancer Hospital, Visakhapatnam, organised a blood stem cell donor campaign to commemorate World Marrow Donor Day (WMDD) on Saturday. The event aimed to raise awareness about the life-saving importance of blood stem cell donation and to encourage individuals to register as potential donors, thereby saving lives and offering hope to patients suffering from bone marrow disorders.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu attended as the chief guest.

The hospital celebrated a milestone of over 75 successful bone marrow transplants, demonstrating its exceptional expertise in the field. Ten donors were honoured for their contributions, and a testimonial from the first bone marrow transplant patient, who has been thriving for over two years, highlighting the life-changing impact of donation.

