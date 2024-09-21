Blood stem cell donor campaign organised in Visakhapatnam

HCG Cancer Hospital, Visakhapatnam, organised a blood stem cell donor campaign to commemorate World Marrow Donor Day (WMDD) on Saturday. The event aimed to raise awareness about the life-saving importance of blood stem cell donation and to encourage individuals to register as potential donors, thereby saving lives and offering hope to patients suffering from bone marrow disorders.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu attended as the chief guest.

The hospital celebrated a milestone of over 75 successful bone marrow transplants, demonstrating its exceptional expertise in the field. Ten donors were honoured for their contributions, and a testimonial from the first bone marrow transplant patient, who has been thriving for over two years, highlighting the life-changing impact of donation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.