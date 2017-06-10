Visakhapatnam

Blood donation camps

Rotaract Club of Visakha Satellite City in association with V-Save, GVP Helping Hands, Unity Degree College, Sree Kasyap Unite , St. Joseph’s College for Women and Gitam University will organise ‘Praanam’, Rotaract blood donation week from June 10 to 15. Blood donation camps will be held at Beach Corridor, on June 10 and 11 ( 4 p.m.), and at airport on June 12 ( 6 a.m.), Victoria Hospital on June 12 (12 noon), bus depot and on June 13 ( 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), CMR Central on June 14 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Railway Station on June 15 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 2:39:41 AM

