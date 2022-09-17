Blood donation camps, service-oriented programmes mark Narendra Modi’s birthday fete in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 17, 2022 23:43 IST

Schoolchildren bringing bags of garbage collected from the RK beach as part of the beach clean-up organised by the Coast Guard on the occasion of Prime Minister’s birth day, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Beach clean-up campaigns, blood donation camps and sapling plantations marked the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.

A large number of people, especially the youth, took part in a blood donation camp organised at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office . BJP National Secretary Shiv Prakash, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, senior leaders, including Somu Veerraju and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, members of BJYM and others were present. Earlier, the beach clean-up programme was conducted near the YMCA area.

Authorities from Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) conducted a blood donation camp, a health and wellness camp to the residents around port areas at Old Post office area, apart from a blood donation camp at Golden Jubliee Hospital

VPA Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao along with HoDs and employees participated in a sapling plantation programme at CWC godown area. Later, he inspected the blood donation camp and appreciated the donors.

COVID precautionary doses

Meanwhile, free COVID precautionary doses were administered to the public in the health and wellness camp organised at Old Post Office area here in the city. The administration of free COVID precautionary dose will continue at VPA’s Golden Jubilee Hospital, Salagramapuram, till September 30, the authorities said appealing people to avail of the opportunity.

