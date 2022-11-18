Blood donation camps organised in Visakhapatnam

November 18, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Blood donation camps were organised by Round Table India (RTI) and Ladies Circle India (LCI) at Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College and by the INCE Cooperative Society at the IRCS Blood Bank, here, on Friday.

The mega blood donation camp at Bullayya College was conducted in association with Rotary Blood Bank, RTI, and Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital.

The students and staff of the college donated 300 units of blood.

Secretary and Correspondent of the college D. G. Madhu Kumar lauded the students on their enthusiastic participation.

A total of 350 students donated blood along with members of the RTI.

The camp was organised as part of the RTI Week as part of which all the Tables participated in various community service activities, including beach clean-up, felicitation of achievers from Lebenshilfe, a school for special children, and adopting an animal in the zoo.

Rotary Blood Bank chairman G.S. Raju and RTI representative Ravi Varma were present.

The blood donation camp at IRCS Blood Bank was held under the auspices of the INCE Cooperative Society to mark the 69th Cooperative Week celebrations. Commodore RK Khambhoj, Senior General Manager of Naval Dockyard, inaugurated the camp.

Joint Registrar of Cooperatives ND Milton commended the society members for contributing to the noble cause.

IRCS secretary P. Ravi Kumar commended the cooperative society for motivating 125 members to donate blood, which would help several needy people. Former secretary of the society and CITU leader Reddy Venkata Rao, president and secretary N. Chinna Rao and Y. Sivaji were present.

As part of the Seventh Anniversary activities of INS Vishwakarma, a Blood Donation Camp was conducted on Thursday in collaboration with NTR Memorial Trust Blood Bank, Visakhapatnam. The camp was inaugurated by Surgeon Rear Admiral R Ravi, Command Medical Officer, HQ ENC in the presence of the Commanding Officer and all personnel of INS Vishwakarma and the Medical Team from NTR Trust.

Around 100 personnel, including ladies, donated blood at the camp. Personnel who donated blood were felicitated with a Certificate of Appreciation for beneficial use in posterity.