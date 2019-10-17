Blood donation camps mark Police Martyrs’ Week fete

Blood donation camps were organised as a part of the Police Martyr’s Week celebrations on Wednesday.

A large number of police personnel and college students donated blood at the camps held in zone level and police headquarters.

City Police Commissioner R.K Meena inaugurated a camp at Police Barracks, where personnel from civil police, Armed Reserve (AR), traffic, special branch, crime and other wings took part. Mr Meena said that the blood donation camp was aimed at highlighting the growing need of blood donation to save lives.

A.S. Raja Voluntary Blood Bank Medical Director A. Sugandhi said the blood bank and the City Police have been conducting such camps since the last 22 years. Later, Mr. Meena gave away certificates to the students who donated blood.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Rural SP Attada Babujee inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the district police, in association with King George Hospital blood bank, in the AR headquarters. DIG (Visakha Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao also donated blood and appealed to people to donate blood.

Reserve Inspector P Nageswara Rao, B Pradeep and a few others from AR, Special Party donated blood. About 38 units of blood were collected. ASP (administration) V. Ajitha, ASP (crimes) B. Atchuta Rao and others were present.