Blood donation camp organised

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and CREDAI representatives at the blood donation camp in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 January 2021 00:46 IST

A blood donation camp was organised by CREDAI-Visakhapatnam chapter in association with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) at KSR Complex, Seethammadhara, here on Sunday.

More than 150 donors, including CREDAI-Visakhapatnam chairman Peela Koteswara Rao, president B. Srinivasa Rao, honorary secretary V. Dharmender, vice president and convener-CSR Activity Committee N. Srinivasa Rao and members donated blood at the camp.

Advertising

Advertising

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who is also a member of CREDAI, participated as a chief guest and appreciated the efforts of the Visakhapatnam chapter for their contribution to the noble cause.

P. Venugopal, honorary chairman of IRCS Blood Bank, said that apart from organisation of blood donation camps, IRCS was also running an old-age home. The trustees of Sri Sampath Vinayaka temple had donated over six acres of land to IRCS for running the old-age home. He said that medical camps were being organised by the IRCS for the labour working in the construction industry.

The CREDAI president said that the association was always in the forefront in carrying out service activities like liberally contributing during natural calamities, renovation of school buildings, construction of classrooms and distribution of Braille books and special slates to the students of Nethra Vidyalaya (School for the Blind) at Mangamaripeta, near Bheemili, in association with the Rotary Club of Vizag Couples (RCVC).

Vice-president Ashok Kumar, treasurer Ch. Govinda Raju, joint secretaries V. Sreenu and A. Shivanand, committee members N. Vamsi Mohan, K. Srinivas, P. Narasimha Rao, K. Venu Gopal and G. Ramanaiah, and CYW coordinator J. Kumar Nandan, senior members K.S. Chandran, K. Ramakrishna Rao and V. Kanti Sekhar were among those who participated.