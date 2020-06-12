Blood donation camp organised

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 June 2020 23:27 IST

Steel Plant Employees Union (CITU) organised a blood donation camp with the slogan ‘Blood for Mines’ in association with the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Bank and Lions Blood Bank, here on Friday. Members of the Steel Plant Employees Union said that right from the establishment of Vizag Steel Plant (RINL), the employees have been demanding allocation of iron ore mines to Vizag Steel Plant. Every year, the CITU is motivating employees to donate blood for the good cause. CMD, RINL, Vizag Steel Plant, P. K. Rath, congratulated all the blood donors. Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Visakhapatnam, K. Srinivasa Rao, and others were present.

