Blood donation camp in Visakhapatnam on January 9

January 09, 2024 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District-level awareness meetings will be held on January 9, 10 and 18 to involve the public under the ‘Jan Bhagidhari’ drive ahead of the inauguration of the 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to be held at Swaraj Maidan in Amaravati on January 19.

On Monday, District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar said that a district-level marathon would be held from the Ambedkar statue near LIC building to Ambedkar Bhavan near Rama Talkies, at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, as part of the awareness programme. This will be followed by a blood donation camp will be held at Ambedkar Bhavan from 9 a.m. A district-level photo exhibition and screening of short films on the life history of Ambedkar will also be held at the same venue, and awards will be given for the best entries at the state level, he said.

On January 18, at 9 a.m., the garlanding of the statue of Ambedkar near the LIC building, the formation of a human chain and the taking of oaths by people’s representatives will be organised. A seminar will be held at Ambedkar Bhavan at 11 a.m. on the same day, said Mr. Kumar.

Blood donation camps will also be held at VMRDA Children’s Theatre at Siripuram on January 9 and 10. He appealed to all sections of the people to participate in the programmes