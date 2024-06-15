Blood cancers are curable if timely and appropriate treatment is given, say expert at meet

Blood cancers are among the most common types of cancers, particularly among children. They are, however, the most curable, if timely and appropriate treatment is given, said the speakers at the inaugural of a two-day second Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCHRC) annual congress, which began at The Gateway hotel here on Saturday.

The conference is being organised by various departments of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, a unit of Tata Memorial Centre(Mumbai), under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

The conference is focussed mainly on diseases like leukaemia’s and lymphomas, the need for early identification, diagnostic techniques, therapies and emerging trends, offering invaluable insights into this complex medical domain by specialists through various streamlined presentations and panel discussions. The conference also aimed at establishing and managing Stem Cell transplantation, CART-T cell therapy in resource constrained settings.

The conference brings together leading experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals from across the nation to sensitise the participants regarding the fundamental and most recent developments in the field of blood cancers. The pre-conference workshops on pathology and palliative care were held at the hospital on Friday (June 14), according to a statement issued by the hospital.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Sudeep Gupta (Director TMC), Dr.Sujatta Natti, Dr Shyam Srinivasan (TMC), Dr Vikramjit Kanwar (TMC), Dr Tanuja Shet (TMC), Dr Lingaraj (TMC) in the presence of Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director, HBCHRC, Visakhapatnam.

During the conference, the annual report of HBCHRC Vizag was released, and the Platelet Donor Registry was published. A Platelet Donor Registry is essential for cancer patients and will help build a reliable network of donors ensuring a steady supply of platelets.

The experts emphasised the significance of tailored treatment approaches based on individual patient characteristics. The discussions revolved around the integration of genomic profiling, molecular diagnostics and targeted therapies to optimise patient outcomes. Many participants expressed optimism regarding the future trajectory of hematolymphoid research and clinical practice.

They felt that there was an urgent need to create awareness and high-end setup for early diagnosis and comprehensive evaluation for these highly curable cancers.

This has been set up at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and it was also planned for augmentation to create a 200-bed facility for hematolymphoid and paediatric cancer care for the benefit of patients not only from Andhra Pradesh but also the neighbouring States.