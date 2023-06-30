ADVERTISEMENT

Blast at Pharma Company in Anakapalli district, two injured

June 30, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Atchutapuram and Rambilli Police have reached the accident site when contacted

Harish Gilai

Two workers were critically injured in a blast that has occurred in Sahithi Pharma Private Limited (Unit -1) in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on June 30. It was also learnt that a few workers were also injured in the blast and a few may be still trapped inside.

The injured persons were shifted to a local hospital immediately. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot and are dousing the fire. Thick smoke has engulfed the surroundings of the Pharma unit.

Atchutapuram and Rambilli Police have reached the accident site when contacted. They are yet to ascertain more details.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US