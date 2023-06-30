HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blast at Pharma Company in Anakapalli district, two injured

Atchutapuram and Rambilli Police have reached the accident site when contacted

June 30, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Harish Gilai

Two workers were critically injured in a blast that has occurred in Sahithi Pharma Private Limited (Unit -1) in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on June 30. It was also learnt that a few workers were also injured in the blast and a few may be still trapped inside.

The injured persons were shifted to a local hospital immediately. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot and are dousing the fire. Thick smoke has engulfed the surroundings of the Pharma unit.

Atchutapuram and Rambilli Police have reached the accident site when contacted. They are yet to ascertain more details.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.