Blast at Pharma Company in Anakapalli district, two injured

June 30, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Two workers were critically injured in a blast that has occurred in Sahithi Pharma Private Limited (Unit -1) in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on June 30. It was also learnt that a few workers were also injured in the blast and a few may be still trapped inside.

The injured persons were shifted to a local hospital immediately. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot and are dousing the fire. Thick smoke has engulfed the surroundings of the Pharma unit.

Atchutapuram and Rambilli Police have reached the accident site when contacted. They are yet to ascertain more details.