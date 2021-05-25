Black fungus: kin of patients allege shortage of injections

Sharp rise in demand is the reason for the present situation, says official

More than the dreaded black fungus disease, the acute shortage and black marketing of injections, required for its treatment, is leaving patients and their attendants feel very dejected.

The attendants are running from pillar to post to buy injections to save their near and dear ones.

Rajendra Prasad (68), a diabetic, underwent treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in the city. He was admitted on April 19, put on ventilator support and given steroids, and was discharged after his condition improved on April 27.

Black phlegm

“A few weeks later, he sneezed and black-coloured phlegm came out. We had no knowledge of black fungus. Again after two days ago phlegm came out but we ignored it, thinking it was not serious. The next day, my dad complained of pain in his cheek bones and we took him to a private hospital. Black fungus was confirmed and the affected part was removed. We were, however, told that even after removal, small particles of the fungus could remain in the blood and it should be treated with injections for two weeks continuously,” says his daughter Sunita.

“There are 35 black fungus patients at the King George Hospital. We received injection stocks and at present there is no shortage. A 10-member team of specialists are monitoring the cases,” P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, told The Hindu on Tuesday. S. Soubhagya Raju, a Deputy Executive Engineer in APTIDCO, is a diabetic and was under home isolation for COVID-19 from May 3.

“A physician who treated my dad, gave steroids but failed to ensure that the blood sugar was kept under control,” says his son Abhishek. “The doctors at a private hospital told us that his right eye has to be removed and injections given to prevent the fungus from reaching his brain. The hospital has no stocks of the injection and we don’t know what to do. The doctors have told us even after surgery there are only 5% chances for his survival,” says Mr. Abhishek in a voice choked with emotion.

“COVID-19 Associated Mucormycosis (CAM) can be treated with Liposomal Amphotericin B or Posaconazole injections. Both the injections are costly and in short supply. In the first phase, injections should be used followed by oral formulations,” says Dr. Veluri Gayathri, Professor of Microbiology, NRI Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Private hospitals, which already have agreements with manufacturers can directly procure the injections from them. They were asked to inform the authorities concerned, to keep a tab on the supply and distribution to prevent black marketing,” says an official of the Drugs Control Administration.

The sharp rise in demand due to COVID-19, is the reason for the present shortage as the existing manufacturers are unable to meet it, says the official.