BJP’s RTI convenor files application for release of CCTV footage relating to Visakhapatnam airport incident

The BJP’s State convenor for RTI cell, V. Srinivas, has filed an application demanding that the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner furnish the CCTV footage pertaining to the attack on YSR Congress Party leaders and the Ministers by alleged Jana Sena Party activists, recently at the Visakhapatnam airport.

Apart from the footage at the airport, he has also asked for the footage of various police stations from October 15 to 17, where the JSP leaders and activists were arrested and detained.

‘Non-procedural arrests’

According to Mr. Srinivas, the Supreme Court has already mandated the installation of cameras with night vision and audio mode in all the police stations, covering the entire station premises and its periphery, and the footages are sought in reference to the allegations of non-procedural arrests and torture of the JSP workers, he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Srinivas said that the information asked for is not exempted from disclosure under Section 8,9 or 24 of the RTI Act, and it is necessary for upholding the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.