BJP’s central leadership has already agreed to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says C.M. Ramesh

Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh popular as C.M. Ramesh, is the BJP MP candidate from Anakapalli. After much suspense over the seat-sharing agreement between the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, the BJP has confirmed his candidacy. He has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2012 and is currently a sitting MP. Mr. Ramesh was with the TDP for the last 30 years and moved to the BJP in 2019. He is a popular name in the circles of both alliance parties.

In a frank talk with Sumit Bhattacharjee of The Hindu, he spoke about the compelling reasons behind choosing the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency and his plan of action for developing it if elected. He also discussed the reasons behind his confidence in his victory in the General elections in 2024.

Why did you chose to contest from Anakapalli?

My first choice was Visakhapatnam, but as per the seat-sharing agreement, all three alliance parties agreed upon Anakapalli. Even the BJP central leadership wanted me to contest from Anakapalli as they have elaborate plans to develop this constituency.

Your opposition party is positioning you as a non-local candidate. How do you intend to counter this?

When it comes to Assembly elections or selecting a candidate for the Assembly segment, the local and non-local factors come into play. But when it comes to the Parliamentary constituency, the electorate looks for people who can deliver by negotiating with the Ministry and officials in New Delhi.

People of Anakapalli know that I have been associated with the power corridors in New Delhi for the last 14 years and I am well connected in the Parliament. This message has gone deeply and strongly among the people, and they know that I can deliver.

They are aware of my 2018 hunger strike for the Kadapa Steel Plant and of how I played a crucial role in the Parliament in getting Article 370 scrapped.

The ruling YSRCP failed miserably in developing this constituency, and there are allegations of diverting MNREGS and Panchayat Raj funds, which I had promised to set right once elected.

All over the country, the growth of the electorate is around 2%, but in Anakapalli, it is about 10%, the highest in the country. This means that there are a lot of new voters who are connected to social media, and we are making it very clear what the Union Government has given to this State and how the State government hijacked the central schemes.

There is large-scale resentment and anti-incumbency against the ruling YSRCP. It has definitely doled out a number of schemes, but they have taken back more in the form of increased taxes, power charges, and liquor. People say that ‘welfare schemes are coming—but we do not want short-term benefits—we want long-term benefits like employment for our children’. And this can happen only when there is holistic development and industries come in.

How do you intend to develop Anakapalli?

Anakapalli is an agrarian constituency and sugarcane is one of the major produces here. But globally, the use or consumption of sugar is coming down, with the rise of diabetes and other related health problems. This is hitting the farmers and the mills. We want to encourage sugarcane cultivation and convert the produce to ethanol. The Union Government has already announced that 30% ethanol should be added to diesel. Therefore, we intend to build ethanol plant in every Assembly constituency by inviting private establishments and we also have plans to convert V. Madugula and Chodavaram, the most backward regions, to cluster and economic zones.

The constituency has all the trappings of an industrial hub, but there has been no political will so far. We, on the other hand, have plans to extend the Visakhapatnam-Anakapalli six-lane road to Rajahmundry, immediately address the issues of bad roads, provide clean drinking water under the PM Jal Jeevan Mission and at least allot three Kendriya Vidyalayas to the constituency.

We also want to connect Anakapalli with Araku via Kothavalasa for the benefit of improving the tourist circuit. We will also look into the allegations of land grabbing and illegal quarrying. Once we come to power, we will identify the land grabbers and illegally occupied lands. We will take action against the perpetrators and give back the lands to the lawful owners. Polluting industries will be strictly dealt with as per the norms.

Also, Anakapalli will soon be developed on the lines of Visakhapatnam and it will be called ‘Anakapatnam’.

How is the bonhomie and camaraderie among the grassroot workers in the alliance?

I must admit that initially, the cadres had some issues and disgruntlement. However, I have been in TDP for the last 30 years, and I personally know every worker and the prospective contestants. It was not difficult for me to iron out things quickly. Now, we are a good team.

Since 2014, the image of BJP has taken a hit in the State. Its vote share of 4% in 2014 has shrunk to below 1% in 2019. How do you intend to revive the image and address the key issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation?

People have come to understand that the State needs a ‘double-engine’ growth, and only Prime Minister Modi, who is likely to come back to power, can deliver it.

As far as VSP privatisation is concerned, I have already said earlier that the plan to privatise it has been stopped, and we are planning to strengthen the plant and bring it profitability by merging it with SAIL.

The anti-sentiments of the proposed privatisation have been conveyed to the BJP central leadership, and they have already agreed to stop the privatisation.

Exuding confidence, Mr. Ramesh concluded that the NDA would return to power with at least 120 seats in the State and would cross the 400 mark in the Centre. “Once back into power, Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be our Chief Minister, and we will probe every wrongdoing of the YSRCP government,” he said.