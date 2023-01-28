BJP will strive to defeat YSRCP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh in next elections, says GVL

January 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that defeating the YSR Congress Party as well as the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) in the next elections will be their main aim. Refuting reports that the BJP will align with a new party, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that they had no rift with Jana Sena Party.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here on Saturday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that recently an executive meeting was held with the Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders and it was attended by senior leaders like Union Ministers V. Muralidharan, Sunil Deodhar and a few others. During the meeting, BJP cadre from Andhra Pradesh were given clear instructions about their target for the coming elections., he said. Mr. Narasimha Rao said that since the year 2014, people in Andhra Pradesh have been suffering due to lack of good governance, as both the TDP and the YSRCP have neglected the public issues. BJP is the only party capable of providing good governance in the State, he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the party would not encourage family politics anywhere in the country including Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the YSRCP was pursuing anti-Hindu policies and it was unfortunate that the TTD had increased charges of cottages at Tirumala. Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju urged the citizens to make ‘Praja Poru’ which is starting from March 10, a grand success.

BJP leader Ravindra Medapati was present.