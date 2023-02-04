BJP will launch 20,000 km padayatra ‘Praja Poru’ in Andhra Pradesh from March 10, says Somu Veerraju

February 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP State President Somu Veerraju said that a 20,000 km `padayatra’ (walkathon) will be organised across the State from March 10 in the name of ‘Praja Poru’ to raise the 10 issues against the State government in each mandal. Usually the ‘padayatras’ are being led by a leader in other parties, but here all the leaders and activists of BJP would participate in them, he added.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Saturday, Mr. Veerraju said that the Union Budget included all the issues including trains to Visakhapatnam that were neglected in the past by the governments before 2014.

“Digital transactions have helped the Union government to prepare the Budget in an efficient manner. The government has been able to access data through digital transactions and this has helped the government to undertake allocations for each sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought many economic reforms for the development of all sectors. The government is able to increase capital investment due to its reforms,” Mr. Veerraju said.

As Andhra Pradesh accounts for 40% of the fisheries industry in the country, the government has taken several fisheries-friendly measures, and these would benefit the stakeholders in the State on a large-scale, he said.

“While the Centre is trying its best to develop the tourism sector, the Andhra Pradesh government has neglected it. In the current Budget, the Centre has done justice to Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Veerraju said.

‘Family parties’

Speaking on the alliance with Jana Sena Party (JSP), Mr. Veeraju said that YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are ‘family parties’ and the JSP is not like that.

“BJP does not support family parties, which are the reason for the State without a capital till now. BJP will have an alliance with Janam (people). I have a strong sense in my words that BJP has an alliance with the people. We will not ally with parties rejected by the people,” Mr. Veerraju said while adding that the `phone tappings’ are a part of the government’s tricks to gain power.